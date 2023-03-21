Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Delhi woman pushed inside car in viral video says it was misunderstanding with fiance

The purported video of the incident shows the man grabbing the woman by her clothes and dragging her towards the car

New Delhi: Days after a video went viral showing a woman being pushed inside a car by a man in a busy road in Delhi, she said that the incident took place following a fight with her fiance, adding that it was misunderstanding which has since been resolved.

“It was a misunderstanding between my fiance and me. We had a fight over a personal matter and later we had patched up,” the woman said in a video message while thanking Delhi Police for being protective.

The incident occured on the night of March 18.

The Delhi Police had traced the woman and her fiance who was seen pushing her into the cab after an altercation in Mangolpuri.

NIA team reaches Punjab, likely to take over in Amritpal Singh Case

India logs 699 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours

DCP of Outer Delhi Harender Kumar Singh had said that they got a PCR call regarding this by an onlooker after which an FIR under section 365 of the IPC was lodged and teams were formed to look into it.

The cab owner was identified as Deepak, a resident of Gurugram and a team was sent to his house.

Police learnt this car was sold to many persons and was also being used by many drivers. The drivers used to take bookings through Ola.

“Finally, we traced the last driver who was operating it. He told us he got a booking from Rohini to Vikaspuri by a girl and two boys. On the way they had a fight. We traced the girl and the boys on the basis of their booking. They told us that due to an altercation the girl got down the car and her friend forcefully got her back into the car,” the official said.

(Input from IANS)

