Deepostav 2023: Ayodhya breaks its own World record, lights 22 lakh diyas

Uttar Pradesh’s Ayodhya witnessed grand Deepostav celebrations with lakhs of diyas on the eve of Diwali and broke its own world record.

About 22.23 lakh diyas were lit at the same time across 51 ghats in Ayodhya to create a new Guinness World Record.

The 22,23 lakh ‘diyas’ (earthen lanterns) were lit by 25,000 volunteers at the 51 ghats of Ram Ki Paidi along the river.

The lamps were counted by using drones and gave them the status of world record to the city. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received a certificate from the Guinness Book of World Records and extended warm greetings to the entire Ayodhya and its residents.

Ayodhya ‘Deepotsav’ sets new Guinness World record with over 22.23 lakh diyas lit up. pic.twitter.com/Zv4KSHmCvQ — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2023

In 2017, when the BJP came to power in Uttar Pradesh, 1.71 lakh lamps were lit in Ayodhya and since then Deepotsav has become a major event in the state. In 2018, 3.01 lakh lamps were lit, 4.04 lakh in 2019, 6.06 lakh in 2020, 9.41 lakh in 2021 and 15.76 lakh in 2022, according to the release.