By IANS
New Delhi: The Severe Cyclonic Storm “Tauktae” (pronounced as Tau’Te) over east central Arabian Sea is likely to intensify further in the next 24 hours.

The cyclone is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of May 17 and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around May 18 early morning, said the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

“Tauktae” moved nearly northwards with a speed of about 11 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centered at 5.30 a.m. on Sunday over east central Arabian Sea near latitude 15.0 degree North and longitude 72.7 degree East, about 130 km west-southwest of Panjim-Goa, 450 km south of Mumbai, 700 km south-southeast of Veraval (Gujarat) and 840 km southeast of Karachi (Pakistan).

In Kerala, light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places on Sunday and heavy falls at isolated places on May 17 is likely to take place.

The IMD forecast mentions light to moderate rainfall at most places in Karnataka (coastal and adjoining Ghat districts) with heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places later in the day on Sunday.

There is possibility of light to moderate rainfall at most places in Konkan and Goa with heavy to very heavy rainfalls at a few places adjoining Ghat areas on Sunday and heavy falls at isolated places on Monday over north Konkan.

In Gujarat, light to moderate rainfall at many places is very likely to commence including over coastal districts of Saurashtra from Sunday afternoon, with heavy to very heavy rainfalls at isolated places over Saurashtra and Kutch and Diu and extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 17 and with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places over Saurashtra and Kutch and Diu with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on May 18.

Light to moderate rainfall at many places in Rajasthan with heavy to very heavy falls at isolated places very likely over south region of the state on May 18 and over across the state on May 19 is likely.

