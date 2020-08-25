New Delhi: With 60,975 fresh Coronavirus infections in 24 hours, India’s tally mounted to 31,67,323 on Tuesday, while the toll climbed to 58,390 with 848 more fatalities, said the Health Ministry.

In India though with fatality rate, which is the proportion of people who die from the disease among individuals diagnosed, has dropped to 1.84 per cent, the Ministry said. It is still around 57,000 less deaths than Brazil and 1,19,000 less than in the US.

Recoveries have crossed the 24-lakh mark and surged to 24,04,585 with 66,550 more people recuperating in the past 24 hours, taking the recovery rate to 75.91 per cent.

The actual caseload of the country is the active cases, which currently stands at 7,04,348.

As many as 9,25,383 samples were tested on Monday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 6,82,383 cases and 22,253 deaths; followed by Tamil Nadu with 3,79,385 cases and 6,517 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.

