Covid-19 cases in India reached 54,87,580 with a single day spike of 86,961 cases in last 24 hours.

The death-toll in the country has risen to 87,882.

The total active cases in the country stands at 10,03,299 while the number of discharged patients were 43,96,339 according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The recovery rate in India stands at 80.12%.