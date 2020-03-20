Lucknow: The Lucknow administration has shut down a large part of the trans-Gomti area in the Uttar Pradesh capital where Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor, who has tested positive for COVID-19, was staying.

The VIPS who attended a high-profile party, including Kapoor and UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh, have also self-quarantined themselves.

In an order issued on Friday evening, the district administration has ordered a shutdown of all shops and commercial establishments except medicine shops, gas agencies, hospitals and pharmacists in the area including Mahanagar, Khurram Nagar, Tedhi Pulia, Abrar Nagar and along the Kukrail nullah, Rahim Nagar and Kapoorthala.

All restaurants have also been closed as a precautionary measure.

Meanwhile, a number of residents living in the building where Kanika Kapoor was staying have started leaving their apartments.

Kanika Kapoor has, meanwhile, been shifted to the isolation ward in the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

UP health minister Jai Pratap Singh, who attended the party, said that the party was actually a “family affair”.

“I do not recognise Kanika Kapoor though some guests told me that there was a Bollywood singer. I interacted with people in Lucknow who are known to me,” he said on the phone.

He said that he himself had informed the medical officials about his presence at the party.

Meanwhile, Kanika Kapoor issued a statement on social media where she said that she had come from London about 10 days ago and had undergone all tests which were negative.

Kanika, incidentally, had also attended a Holi party in her building. She had also visited her uncle Vipul Tandon’s house in Kanpur on March 13 and 14.

Medical officials have sought more information from Kanika and she has revealed that she visited a skin clinic in Lucknow on March 15.

The singer also attended another party at Hotel Taj on March 16 and also one on March 17 in her building. She also visited the home of a friend in Gulistan Colony.

The health minister said, “On the basis of information given by the singer, the officials are contacting and checking all those people whom she interacted with. All of them will have to follow the defined protocols.”

