Cipla seeks DCGI nod to import Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

New Delhi: The multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla has sought Drugs Controller General of India nod for importing Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

According to sources, DCGI is likely to give green signal today.

Earlier on Monday, the firm submitted its application to the drugs regulator.

Prior to that, Cipla had sought indemnification, exemptions from price capping, bridging trials and basic customs duty waiver from the Indian government. Similar requests for indemnity and exemption from bridging trials have also been made by Pfizer vaccine.