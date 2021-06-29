Cipla seeks DCGI nod to import Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

By WCE 7
moderna regulatory approval
Image Credit: The Guardian

New Delhi: The multinational pharmaceutical company Cipla has sought Drugs Controller General of India nod for importing Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine.

According to sources, DCGI is likely to give green signal today.

Related News

Covid-19 vaccination for pregnant women; Centre issues…

Cipla Launches ‘ViraGen’ Covid-19 RT-PCR Test…

Earlier on Monday, the firm submitted its application to the drugs regulator.

Prior to that, Cipla had sought indemnification, exemptions from price capping, bridging trials and basic customs duty waiver from the Indian government. Similar requests for indemnity and exemption from bridging trials have also been made by Pfizer vaccine.

You might also like
Nation

SC directs state, union territories to implement ‘One nation, One ration…

Nation

Jammu Air Force station attack: MHA hands over case to NIA

Nation

UP Police files FIR against Twitter India MD over incorrect map

Nation

Chidambaram slams govt’s new relief measures, says Credit is more debt

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.