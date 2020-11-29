New Delhi: Some Chinese scientists have claimed that the COVID-19 virus or SARS-CoV-2 originated from India and Bangladesh instead of Wuhan. After blaming US, Italy and Europe, now China has started shifting the blame to India and Bangladesh.

A study released by a team of researchers from the Chinese Academy of Sciences claimed that the Covid virus likely originated in India during summer in 2019.

They claimed that the virus may have transferred from animals to humans during the high dry season through the contaminated water shared between humans and animals in the heat-wave and then it transferred to Wuhan via Europe.

As per reports of the DailyMail, the study followed the original version of the virus by finding the sample with the fewest mutations.

The Chinese researchers claimed that India and Bangladesh both recorded samples with low mutations and it is likely that the first infection spread occurred there.

However, some experts don’t agree with this theory. David Robertson, an expert from Glasgow University, has rejected this claim and called the study proposed by the Chinese researchers was ‘very flawed’. He said that “This paper adds nothing to our understanding of SARS-CoV-2”.

Before this the scientists from china named other coutries like the USA, Greece, Australia, Italy, Czech Republic, Russia and Serbia as the originator of coronavirus and ruled out Wuhan from the list.

Notably, coronavirus first emerged in a seafood market of China’s Wuhan in December 2019 after a large number of ‘pneumonia of unknown origin’ cases were reported in the region.