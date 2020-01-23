Central Ministers visit J&K areas for public outreach

Srinagar: A group of Union Ministers on Thursday separately visited different areas of Jammu and Kashmir on the sixth day of the Centre’s public outreach programme.

Ravi Shankar Prasad visited Baramulla in north Kashmir while G Krishan Reddy visited Letpora in Pulwama and a CRPF centre at Humhama in Srinagar.

Prasad inaugurated an indoor stadium in Baramulla and held a meeting with the district officials. He also met 38 delegations comprising members of Panchayat, Gujjar community and students. He will stay in Baramulla for the night and head to Sopore on Friday.

Union Minister for AYUSH and Minister of State (Defence) Shripad Naik spoke to a gathering at the SKICC in Srinagar about the importance of medical tourism and for building new health infrastructure across Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Minister Parshottam Rupala, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti and Angad Suresh Channabasappa, Som Prakash and Rameshwar Teli toured areas in the Jammu region.

On Saturday, a week-long public outreach programme was launched, during which 36 Union Ministers will visit 60 locations — 52 in Jammu and eight in the Kashmir Valley — in batches.

It is the first major public outreach programme of the Modi government after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution on August 5 last year.

It is aimed at apprising the people about various Central schemes and for getting public feedback from the ground.

