CBSE Class 10 Class 12 answer sheet evaluation tomorrow
Photo: Twitter

CBSE Class 10, 12 Answer sheet Evaluation from Tomorrow

By KalingaTV Bureau

New Delhi: Answer sheet evaluation of CBSE Class 10 and 12 to begin from tomorrow. However, keeping in view Coronavirus pandemic this time it will not be ‘Centre valuation’ rather the answer sheets will be transported to the teachers/evaluators at their homes. The matter was informed by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today.

Over 1.5 crore answer copies will be evaluated in 3,000 evaluation centres which have been identified by the CBSE, the minister said.

Special permission has been granted for the operation of the evaluation centres. The 16 regional offices of CBSE have been permitted to function without restrictions in Green and Orange zone and with limited restrictions in the Red zone.

“We are grateful to the Home Ministry for granting us permission to start evaluation process and send answer copies to the residence of teachers,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

CBSE will release the board exam result in August.

You might also like
Nation

#BoisLockerRoom: Plea in Delhi HC seeks CBI probe, to come up on May 13

Nation

CSIR Gets Green Signal From DGCI To Begin Clinical Trial Of Drugs For Covid-19…

Nation

Domestic flight operations to resume by May 15!

Nation

Cop martyred, 4 Maoists killed during encounter in Chhattisgarh

Comments
Loading...