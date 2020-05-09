New Delhi: Answer sheet evaluation of CBSE Class 10 and 12 to begin from tomorrow. However, keeping in view Coronavirus pandemic this time it will not be ‘Centre valuation’ rather the answer sheets will be transported to the teachers/evaluators at their homes. The matter was informed by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ today.

Over 1.5 crore answer copies will be evaluated in 3,000 evaluation centres which have been identified by the CBSE, the minister said.

Special permission has been granted for the operation of the evaluation centres. The 16 regional offices of CBSE have been permitted to function without restrictions in Green and Orange zone and with limited restrictions in the Red zone.

“We are grateful to the Home Ministry for granting us permission to start evaluation process and send answer copies to the residence of teachers,” Mr Pokhriyal said.

CBSE will release the board exam result in August.