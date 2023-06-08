Minor died after being trapped in pillar cavity on Bihar bridge

Patna: A 12-year-old boy, trapped in a pillar cavity on a bridge in Bihar’s Rohtas was found dead on Thursday, after a marathon rescue operation lasting over 25 hours by a joint team of the SDRF, the NDRF and local administration, officials said.

The victim, Ranjan Kumar, was rescued and was taken to Sadar hospital Sasaram for treatment.

Dr Brajesh Kumar of Sadar hospital told ANI, that the minor was brought dead to the hospital.

The incident occurred at Nasriganj-Daud Nagar bridge located at Atimiganj-Jamalpur village on Sone river on Wednesday afternoon, when the boy fell into the narrow gap and was unable to come out from it. Some passersby heard his screams and alerted the district administration about the incident.

The Rohtas administration called an SDRF team from Patna for the rescue operation. Rescuers provided oxygen to him through pipes and some food. Since the gap was very narrow, rescuers were unable to go there.

Ranjan Kumar is a son of Bhola Shah and native of Khiriyav village. The officials said that he is mentally weak.