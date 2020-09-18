BJP Rajya Sabha Member Ashok Gasti Passes Away Of COVID-19

By KalingaTV Bureau

Bengaluru: Newly-elected BJP Rajya Sabha member Ashok Gasti, who was admitted to a private hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, died on Thursday night, the hospital said.

The 55-year-old was critically ill and was admitted to Manipal Hospital on September 2 and diagnosed with severe COVID-19 pneumonia, passed away at 10.31 pm. He was on life support in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), hospital director Manish Rai said in a statement.

Related News

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive for Covid-19

Deputy CM of Delhi Manish Sisodia Tests COVID positive

India Reports 83,809 Covid Positives In The Last 24 Hrs As…

25 MPs Test Covid Positive As Monsoon Session Of Parliament…

Ashok Gasti was a first time Rajya Sabha member. He was elected to the Upper House from Karnataka in June, this year.

Mr Gasti was from Raichur in north Karnataka and was previously a booth-level worker.

 

 

 

You might also like
Business

Petrol And Diesel Rate Falls Down Again In Bhubaneswar, Check Updated Rates

Business

Gold And Silver Prices Fall Down In Bhubaneswar, Check Rates For Today

Nation

‘Bad Salsa’ of India enters finale of America’s Got Talent Season 15

Nation

Section 144 extended in Mumbai in the wake of increasing Covid cases

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7