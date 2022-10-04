Bizarre, seer cuts off palm as offering to Goddess Durga!

By KalingaTV Bureau 1 0
Seer cuts off palm
Pic Credits: IANS

Ayodhya: In a bizarre incident, a young sadhu in Ayodhya cut off his right palm from the wrist as part of what he called a Durga Puja ritual.

According to police, the seer Vimal Kumar, 32, wore new clothes after taking a holy dip in river Saryu and then chopped off his palm on the river bank.

He was taken to the Sriram government hospital.

Vimal Kumar belongs to Araria district in Bihar.

According to locals, the sadhu’s act was part of ‘occult science’ and he believed he would get supernatural powers after this.

You might also like
State

Durga Puja 2022: Maha Navami, its significance, and rituals

Business

Gold rate in India increases for 24 carat and 22 carat today

Nation

No online betting ads: Centre tells news websites, OTT platforms

Education

UGC asks higher educational institutions to appoint compliance officers for foreign…

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.