Bengal teen kidnapped by friends for ransom,later kills him after feeding him Rasogulla

Kolkata: Three teenaged boys kidnapped their friend for ransom and strangled him to death after fulfilling his last wish of having Rasogulla and cold drinks, informed police.

The incident took place Krishnanagar’s Ghurni area in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

Reports say, the three teenagers kidnapped their 14-year-old friend for ransom to buy computer and killed him after fulfilling his last wish by feeding him Rasogulla and cold drinks.

The police recovered the body tied in a sack from a pond in Hijuli area on the outskirts of Krishnanagar city on Saturday.

“The deceased, a resident of Ghurni and a class 8 student, had gone missing on Friday afternoon while going to a nearby shop to buy some items. His mother received a ransom call of Rs 3 lakh on Saturday morning, following which she informed the Kotwali Police Station.

“We nabbed the trio, who are class 10 students of the same school the deceased studied in. They confessed to killing the boy and dumping his body in a pond,” a police officer said, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the murder.

The deceased father had died long ago and mother was working as an caregiver.

However, the police suspect that the trio kidnappers realised that the boy’s mother may not be able to pay the ransom amount and killed him, fearing they will be caught by the police if they released him.