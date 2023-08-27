Automatic platform screen doors to be implemented at Kolkata metro stations to prevent suicides

Kolkata: In response to a series of suicide cases and attempts at different stations of the Kolkata Metro Rail, authorities have taken a significant step to enhance safety measures. The decision has been made to implement automatic platform screen doors at all stations along the metro line.

A senior official from the metro railways revealed that the automatic platform screen doors will be designed to open automatically as the train arrives and halts at a station. Subsequently, they will close after the process of passenger entry and exit is complete.

The primary goal of this initiative is to render rail tracks inaccessible and invisible to passengers at all times, thus eliminating any potential opportunities for suicide attempts by jumping onto the tracks. The introduction of these doors is expected to curtail delays caused by such unfortunate incidents.

The extensive plan entails the installation of this system across all Kolkata Metro stations, which constitutes the country’s oldest city metro rail network. Spanning from the southern outskirts of Garia to the northern periphery of Dakshineswar, the Kolkata Metro connects various parts of the city.