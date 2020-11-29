Chattisgarh: An Assistant Commandant of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) was killed and seven others were injured in an IED blast by Maoists in Talmetala are of Sukma district last night.

The deceased assistant commandant has been identified as Nitin Bhalerao, of CoBRA 206 battalion of CRPF.

Sources said, a team of CoBRA was out on anti-naxal operation when all of a sudden IED went off and they were injured.

All the injured were immediately airlifted and were admitted in the hospital. Today morning Assistant Commanader Nitin Bhalerao succumbed to his injuries.