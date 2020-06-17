Army bids adieu to Manipur braveheart martyred in J&K

Imphal: The Army troopers in a solemn ceremony bid final adieu to Manipur’s braveheart Sepoy Lungambui Abonmei, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty along the (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch Sector on June 13, defence sources said on Tuesday.

Defence spokesman Lt. Col. P. Khongsai said Abonmei was laid to rest with full military honours at Leimakhong in Imphal West district late on Monday. He said that the mortal remains of Abonmei were flown in from Delhi to Imphal in an aircraft.

The serving troops paid their respects to the martyr in a wreath-laying ceremony at the Tulihal Airport before being the body was taken to Leimakhong.

The Indian Tricolour was handed over to the martyr’s wife, Elizabeth, in the presence of a host of relatives, friends and veterans of Leimakhong.

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said in a tweet: “Service to the nation with supreme sacrifice is the highest form of patriotism. You left us for the comfort and safety of 130 crore Indians. The nation is proud of Sepoy Lungambui Abonmai. My deepest condolence with the bereaved family.”