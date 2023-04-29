The Twitter handle of Asian News International (ANI), which had been suspended by Twitter citing ‘policy violation’ has been restored. Now, netizens can access the handle online.

Recently, ANI tweeted, “ANI’s Twitter account appears to be functioning now. Inconvenience regretted for the temporary outage.”

ANI’s Twitter account appears to be functioning now. Inconvenience regretted for the temporary outage. pic.twitter.com/iP6DV0dyGq — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2023

Advertisement

It is to be noted that the Twitter handle of ANI has a huge number of followers to the tune of 7.6 million.

However, earlier today the said account had been suspended. It remained suspended for a couple of hours. Meanwhile ANI editor Smita Prakash had tweeted from her handle regarding the suspension and wrote, “Attention Twitter, can you restore the ANI handle please. We are not under 13 years of age!” And now the Twitter handle of ANI is back online.