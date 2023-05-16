Amrita School in Delhi receives hoax bomb threat via email

New-Delhi: A private school in South Delhi’s Pushp Vihar received a bomb threat via email on Tuesday after which police and a bomb disposal squad were immediately rushed to the spot.

According to Delhi Police, Amrita School in the Pushp Vihar area received the threat mail at around 6.35 am following which the school administration called the police.

Chandan Chowdhary, Deputy Commissioner of Police, South Delhi informed that the school has been thoroughly checked through BDT (Bomb Disposal Team) and nothing has been found.

On Thursday, the Delhi Public School on Mathura Road received an email about a bomb being planted on the premises that later turned out to be a hoax.

This was the second time within a month that the school received a bomb threat via email.

