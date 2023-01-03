Abundant data availability and technology in the modern era to help science, says PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that abundant data availability and technology in the modern era will help science.

Virtually addressing the 108th Indian Science Congress, which opened at Nagpur, Modi said: “India’s scientific community will ensure a deserving place for our country.”

He further said that the field of data analysis is moving forward at a meteoric pace which is of great help in converting information into insight and analysis into actionable knowledge.

“Be it traditional knowledge or modern technology, each one plays a crucial role in scientific discovery,” the Prime Minister remarked.

He also emphasised the need to strengthen the scientific processes by applying various techniques.

Emphasising on the contribution of women in science, the Prime Minister said that increasing participation of women is proof that women and science are both progressing in the nation.

“Our thinking is not just that we should empower women via science but also empowering science by the contribution of women,” he said and highlighted the need to help reach the efforts of science from global to grassroots.

“Efforts of science can turn into great achievements only when they come out of the lab and reach the land, and their impact reaches from global to grassroots, when its ambit is from journal to zameen and when change is visible from research to real life.”

The Prime Minister also emphasised the role of the scientific community in developing ways of dealing with emerging diseases and the need for encouraging research in developing new vaccines.

He talked about integrated disease surveillance for the timely detection of diseases.

For this, he stressed the need for coordinated efforts of all the ministries. Similarly, LiFE i.e. Lifestyle for Environment movement may greatly be helped by the scientists.

Pointing out issues that will pave the way for the development of science in the nation, Modi remarked that fulfilling India’s requirements should be the root of all inspiration for the entire scientific community.

“Science in India should make the country Atmanirbhar,” the Prime Minister remarked, noting that 17 to 18 per cent of the human population resides in India and such scientific developments should benefit the entire population.

Modi noted that it is a matter of pride for every citizen that on India’s call, the UN has declared the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets.

He pointed out that work can be done to improve India’s millets and its use while effective steps can be taken by the scientific community to reduce post-harvest losses with the help of biotechnology.