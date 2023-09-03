83-year-old man dies after being dragged by cow in Punjab; CCTV visual goes viral

Mohali: In a tragic incident, an 83-year-old man died after dragged by a stray cow for approximately 100 meters in Mohali of Punjab. The shocking video of this incident has circulated widely on social media.

The deceased has been identified as Saroop Singh. According to reports, the tragedy unfolded when an uncontrollable cow forcibly entered Singh’s residence. As the situation escalated, the cow ran wildly, dragging the 83-year-old man along a road with vehicular traffic. Tragically, Singh collided with several vehicles during this ordeal.

Disturbing visuals of the incident, captured by a CCTV camera, have surfaced on social media platforms.

Following the incident, police have also reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.