8 Killed due to explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: Eight people died while several were injured after an explosion rocked a firecracker factory in Krishnagiri Tamil Nadu on Saturday. The blast’s impact was so powerful that a nearby hotel building collapsed, and four other buildings suffered partial damage.

After receiving information, firefighters and rescue teams quickly arrived at the scene and initiated rescue operation. Rescue efforts were promptly launched as 12 critically injured individuals were rushed to the hospital for medical attention.

According to the district collector, a hotel building was completely razed to the ground, while three to four neighboring houses sustained significant structural damage due to the explosion’s force. The exact number of people still trapped under the rubble remains uncertain at this time.

Police also reached the spot and have initiated a probe into the matter. As of now, the police are yet to determine the cause behind the devastating incident.

Further detailed reports related to the case are awaited.