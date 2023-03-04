7 dead, 4 injured as truck collides with bus in Haryana

Ambala: Atleast seven persons including two minors were killed and four other sustain serious injuries after a trailer truck collided with a private bus on the Yamuna Nagar-Panchkula highway in Ambala’s Shahzadpur block.

The deceased were identified as Jwala (34), his wife Rinki ( (32), his sons Prince (8) and Prashant (6), Raheesh Khan, and Badan Singh, all are residents of Uttar Pradesh, while the identity of another deceased is yet to be identified.

Most of the passengers were migrant labourers and were returning back to work.

Report says, the private bus was on its way to Baddi in Himachal Pradesh from Uttar Pradesh. When the trailer truck hit the stationary bus and then both the vehicles overturned.Following which, seven persons were killed and four others sustained injuries. They were immediately rushed to the sub-divisional civil hospital in Ambala for medical aid.

Later, the police reached the spot and registered a case.