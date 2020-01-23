Guwahati: A total of 644 terrorists of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday.

The members of the insurgent groups include United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), National Democratic Front of India (NDFB), RNLF, KLO, Communist Party of India (Maoist), National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA), Adivasi Dragon Fighter (ADF) and National Liberation Front of Bengali (NLFB).

Guwahati: 644 cadres of 8 militant groups today surrendered at the Arms Laying Down Ceremony, in presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. pic.twitter.com/jz5Tls7ApN — ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2020

The terrorists along with 177 arms surrendered at a special programme here in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mahanta said, this is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. He also said it was one of the largest surrender of terrorists in the recent times.