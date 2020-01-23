644 terrorists surrender in Assam

644 terrorists surrender in Assam

By KalingaTV Bureau

Guwahati: A total of 644 terrorists of eight banned insurgent outfits surrendered in Assam on Thursday.

The members of the insurgent groups include United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA), National Democratic Front of India (NDFB), RNLF, KLO, Communist Party of India (Maoist), National Santhal Liberation Army (NSLA), Adivasi Dragon Fighter (ADF) and National Liberation Front of Bengali (NLFB).

The terrorists along with 177 arms surrendered at a special programme here in the presence of Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta.

Speaking to mediapersons, Mahanta said, this is an important day for the state and the Assam Police. He also said it was one of the largest surrender of terrorists in the recent times.

