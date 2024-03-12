6 Pakistanis nabbed with drugs worth Rs 480 crores

New Delhi: As many as six Pakistanis have been nabbed with huge amount of drugs. Drugs worth Rs 480 crores have reportedly been seized from their possession.

India Coast Guard with ATS Gujarat and NCB apprehended Pak boat in Arabian Sea in an overnight anti-narco operation. Boat with 06 crew and approximately 80Kg contraband worth Rs 480 Crore being brought to nearest Port for further joint rummaging investigations, India Coast Guard informed in a X post on Tuesday.

Reportedly in a joint operation of Gujarat ATS, Indian Coast Guard and NCB the said Pakistanis were nabbed when the security forces apprehended a boat about 350 Km from Porbandar into the Arabian Sea in a sea-air coordinated operation involving ICG ships and Dornier Aircraft.

It was an overnight joint operation carried out on 11th and 12th March when the Indian Coast Guard apprehended a Pakistani Boat with 6 crew onboard and around 80 Kg of drugs worth approximately Rs 480 crores.