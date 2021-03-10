6 killed in Himachal Bus Accident , CM Order Probe

By KalingaTV Bureau
Image Credit:IANS

Shimla: At least six persons were killed when a private bus in which they were traveling veered off the road and rolled down in a gorge in remote Tissa in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Wednesday, police said.

Deputy Commissioner D.C. Rana told the media that six passengers died on the spot.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur told in the state assembly in the afternoon that he has ordered an inquiry to ascertain the exact cause of the accident.

The injured were shifted to the Medical College in district headquarters Chamba, some 450 km from the state capital.

The casualties were expected to rise, he added.

The cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

