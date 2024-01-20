5-storey building collapses in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: A five-storey building collapsed on National Highway 205 in Ghandal village near Shimla of Himachal Pradesh. After the building collapsed the road also got damaged leading to disruption in traffic movement.

According to reports, the incident took place around 12 pm on Sunday. Following the incident, cracks had developed on the road next to the building after excavation work was done in Dhami 16 Mile.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. Reportedly, the law college students who were residing in the five-storey building were asked to vacate a week ago to prevent any potential harm. The electric connections of the building were disconnected earlier.

Meanwhile, the cause of the collapse is yet to be ascertained. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.