499 children test positve for Covid in last 10 days in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: As many as 499 children have tested positive for Covid-19 during the first ten days of August in Bengaluru, creating a worrisome situation for parents.

According to a health bulletin, about 88 children between the age group of 0 to 9 years and 305 children between the age of 10 to 19 years have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Out of 499 cases, 263 were reported in last five days. Among these, 88 are between 0 to 9 years and 175 are between 10 and 19 years old.

The health department has considered this development as alarming situation and has already started initiating strict measures to contain the infections.

In the coming few weeks the number might get three times more than this, sources in the health department explain.

Parents have been advised to vaccinate themselves with two doses of Covid first and then monitor their children properly and avoiding them from crowded places.

The state is recording 1,500 plus Covid cases on an average and so far 15,919 deaths have occurred due to the virus.

At least 19 children between the ages of 0 and 9 have died and 26 children in age group of 10 to 19 have lost their lives. Hence, 45 children of the age group of 0 to 19 years have died. As many as 279 of the age group of 20 to 30 have lost their lives to the deadly coronavirus.