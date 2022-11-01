4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Jabalpur and its adjoining districts

By Abhilasha 0
earthquake
Photo Credit: Kashmir Observer

Bhopal: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck  Jabalpur and the adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, informs India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional office in Bhopal, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

The tremor that occurred at 8.43 a.m. was felt in Jabalpur, Dindori, Madla, Anuppur, Umaria and Balaghat districts, according to IMD officials.

However, there was no report of any infrastructure damages, casualties or injuries.

The epicenter was in the Dindori district of Jabalpur division at a depth of about 10 kilometers.

You might also like
Nation

Heavy rain lashes Tamil Nadu, schools closed

Nation

India sees slight decline in daily Covid-19 cases

Nation

Massive fire breaks out in Narela Industrial Area, 2 killed

Nation

Morbi bridge collapse: SC to hear plea on Nov 14 seeking judicial probe

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.