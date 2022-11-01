4.3 magnitude earthquake hits Jabalpur and its adjoining districts

Bhopal: An earthquake measuring 4.3 on the Richter scale struck Jabalpur and the adjoining districts of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, informs India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional office in Bhopal, the earthquake was recorded at a depth of 10 km.

The tremor that occurred at 8.43 a.m. was felt in Jabalpur, Dindori, Madla, Anuppur, Umaria and Balaghat districts, according to IMD officials.

However, there was no report of any infrastructure damages, casualties or injuries.

The epicenter was in the Dindori district of Jabalpur division at a depth of about 10 kilometers.