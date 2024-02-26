2 kids died in Maharashtra after getting buried under debris

Mumbai: At least two children died after getting buried under the debris following a dam collapse in the Raigad district of Maharashtra on Monday. Two other children were rescued and rushed to the hospital for treatment.

As per reports, four children were trapped beneath the debris following the collapse of a building. The incident took place near Dhootum village near Uran Taluka, ANI reported.

Earlier today in Maharashtra, Police arrested a woman Maoist leader carrying a reward of Rs 6 lakh on her head from the terror-hit Gadchiroli district.

The arrested person has been identified as Kamla Padaga Gota, alias Rajeshwari, who became an outlaw in 2006 when she was barely 13 years old.

The arrest came in the midst of CPI-Maoist’s four-month long ‘tactical counter offensive campaign’ (February-May) when they take up various subversive activities, arson, attacks on security forces, destruction of public properties and other violence.