2 drunk passengers onboard IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight create ruckus

New Delhi: Two passengers onboard a Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight continued to consume alcohol despite multiple warnings after which they created a ruckus and verbally abused the crew and co-passengers.

“Two passengers travelling on flight 6E 1088 from Dubai to Mumbai were observed to be in an inebriated state and continued consuming alcohol onboard despite multiple warnings from the crew. They verbally abused the crew and co-passengers,” an airline spokesperson said.

“As per protocol, they were handed over to the CISF security staff for unruly behaviour. Post the incident, a complaint has been filed at the nearby police station. We regret the inconvenience caused to other passengers,” the spokesperson added.

Despite being drunk already, the two passengers, residents of Nalasopara in Palghar and Kolhapur, were demanding for more alcohol.

They were arrested by the local police and as per reports were granted bail by a local court.

Officials said that the drunk passengers were returning to India after working for a year in the Gulf and were in celebratory mood.

They added that the two misbehaved with the co-passengers when they objected to the ruckus, as well as with the crew when they intervened.

In the last few months, many such incidents of unruly behaviour by air passengers have been reported.

Earlier this month, a man was arrested for smoking in the lavatory in a London-Mumbai flight.

In order to deal with unruly behaviour, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued CAR, Section 3- Air Transport, Series M, and Part VI titled “Handling of unruly/disruptive passengers”.

As per the procedure defined in the CAR, airlines are required to follow a prescribed procedure for holding passengers accountable before they are placed in the ‘No Fly List’.