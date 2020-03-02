cylinder blast
(Photo: IANS)

2 dead, one injured in Jaipur cylinder blast

By IANS
Jaipur: Two people died while one sustained critical injuries after an LPG cylinder exploded on Monday in the Tadkareshwar temple complex within the walled city, said police officials.

Manak Chowk station SHO Jitendra Singh Rathore confirmed that a woman and a child were stuck under the debris soon after the cylinder blast which was reported on the first floor of the complex. They were rescued by firefighters and were rushed to hospital where they were declared brought dead by the doctors, he added.

The blast was so loud and intense that it left the people in panic. A part of the complex also came down following the blast.

The temple premises was crowded as it was Monday morning.

In a similar incident recently, eight people had died in Sikar due to a cylinder blast.

