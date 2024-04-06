120-foot-tall temple chariot collapses in Bengaluru, devotees narrowly escape, watch

Nation
By Himanshu
120-foot-tall temple chariot collapses in Bengaluru
0

Bengaluru: A 120-foot-tall temple chariot collapsed on Saturday in Bengaluru while hundreds of devotees narrowly escaped.

The incident took place when the gigantic chariot was being carried on the road during the Madduramma Devi Jatre festival at Bengaluru’s Huskur.

Reportedly, a huge number of devotees, from over 10 villages, were present in this annual temple fair when the chariot collapsed. However, fortunately, the devotees who would have been crushed under the chariot, rushed to safety before the gigantic structure fell on them. No injuries were reported.

The video of the incident has gone viral. ANI shared the video on X platform and wrote in the caption, “Karnataka: Devotees had a narrow escape after a temple chariot fell while it was being carried during the Madduramma Devi Jatre festival at Bengaluru’s Huskur.”

 
Watch the video here:

Himanshu 6211 news 1 comments

Himanshu Guru is a senior sub-editor & journalist based in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. He has worked for both print & online media.

