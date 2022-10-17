You can see your Aadhaar authentication history for last six months, here’s how

Aadhaar, as the most trusted ID, has given India a reliable perspective of identification to empower the entire populace individually in such a manner that no one is left behind on the path of development. It is the most appropriate technology for transparent and targeted deliveries of services, benefits and subsidies with limited available resources sans middlemen.

Aadhaar inspires more confidence and trust between person-to-person and person-to-system and vice versa than any other identity document in India. In the time span of just over a decade, almost every sixth person in the World is an Aadhaar holder. Aadhaar brings in distributive justice and, thereby, strengthens democracy and equality.

Aadhaar – the 12-digit unique identification number – has tremendous potential to bring transformation by empowering residents in numerous ways. With this ID, a sense of enhanced security and trust prevails in the life of people as it brings in ease of living and ease of doing business.

Aadhaar is now looking forward to new horizons to create ease of investment. And all this is possible because of Aadhaar, its technology, its platform, its authentication infrastructure and its use as the anytime, anywhere verifiable identity.

As Aadhaar has become one of the most important documents in the country, you need to have authentication history of your Aadhaar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on its Twitter handle informed that you can get your Aadhaar authentication history for the last six months. This can be done on the UIDAI website or mAadhaarApp.

Here’s how you can get Aadhaar Authentication History