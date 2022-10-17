You can see your Aadhaar authentication history for last six months, here’s how

Aadhaar, as the most trusted ID, has given India a reliable perspective of identification to empower the entire populace individually in such a manner that no one is left behind on the path of development. It is the most appropriate technology for transparent and targeted deliveries of services, benefits and subsidies with limited available resources sans middlemen.
Aadhaar inspires more confidence and trust between person-to-person and person-to-system and vice versa than any other identity document in India. In the time span of just over a decade, almost every sixth person in the World is an Aadhaar holder. Aadhaar brings in distributive justice and, thereby, strengthens democracy and equality.
Aadhaar – the 12-digit unique identification number – has tremendous potential to bring transformation by empowering residents in numerous ways. With this ID, a sense of enhanced security and trust prevails in the life of people as it brings in ease of living and ease of doing business.
Aadhaar is now looking forward to new horizons to create ease of investment. And all this is possible because of Aadhaar, its technology, its platform, its authentication infrastructure and its use as the anytime, anywhere verifiable identity.
As Aadhaar has become one of the most important documents in the country, you need to have authentication history of your Aadhaar. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on its Twitter handle informed that you can get your Aadhaar authentication history for the last six months. This can be done on the UIDAI website or mAadhaarApp.
Here’s how you can get Aadhaar Authentication History
-
- Visit the official website of UIDAI (resident.uidai.gov.in).
- Click on the My Aadhaar section then go to the Aadhaar Services.
- After clicking on the Aadhaar Services section, scroll down where you will see the Aadhaar Authentication History.
- Click on the Aadhaar Authentication History.
- Now enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number or 16-digit Virtual ID to begin your Aadhaar Authentication History.
- Enter Security Code and then click on the send OTP option. As you click on the OTP option, you will receive an OTP on your registered phone number.
- Enter the OTP and then click. You will get your Aadhaar Authentication History.
You can see your #Aadhaar authentication history for last six months on UIDAI website or #mAadhaarApp. Do check the same periodically.
Click Here: https://t.co/xafQdRdghI @GoI_MeitY @mygovindia @_DigitalIndia pic.twitter.com/kiQ1ZOTFI6
— Aadhaar (@UIDAI) October 14, 2022