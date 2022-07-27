Want To Get Zero Electricity Bill For 25 Years? Know The Scheme

People use all the electronic gadgets in the house throughout the year irrespective of the season which eventually has a direct effect on the monthly electricity bill.

Air-conditioners (AC) are inevitable in every household nowadays, especially during the scorching heat. Similarly, the people are also facing botheration due to long power cuts in the ongoing monsoon season.

One can use this trick to get rid of power cuts and expensive electric bills with the help of Green Energy. For this, you will have to install a solar panel on the roof of your house. You can also take the government’s help to install the solar panel.

Want to use electricity for free?

On installing the solar panels, you will also get a subsidy from the government. The cost of installing a solar panel is a one-time investment, after which you can use that panel for years of electricity use. Do you know that the life of a solar panel is about 25 years? This means that for 25 years you will be free from expensive electricity bills and you will be able to use electricity for free.

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) has begun a new Solar Rooftop Scheme, under which a subsidy of up to 40 percent is being given for installing solar panels up to 3 kW. Before installing solar panels on the roof of your house, find out how much electricity you need.

If your home has 2-3 fans, a fridge, 6-8 LED lights, 1 water motor, and appliances like TV, then you will need 6 to 8 units of electricity every day. For 6 to 8 units of electricity per day, you can install 2 kW solar panels on the roof of your house for which you will get four solar panels.

Mono Perc Bifacial Solar Panel are the new models that are being used recently. In this, power is generated from both the front and rear.

How to install?

Anyone can get solar panels installed on the roof from any seller involved in the panel of Distribution Companies (DISCOMS). If you get it installed from the seller involved in DISCOMS, then they are also responsible for the maintenance of rooftop solar for five years.

How much subsidy will you get?

A subsidy of up to 40 percent is given by the government for installing rooftop solar panels. If you install solar rooftop panels up to 3 kW, then the government will give you a subsidy of up to 40 percent. If you install solar panels up to 10 kW, then you will get 20 percent subsidy. Local Electricity Distribution Company (DISCOM) is running this scheme in the states.

How much will it cost?

Suppose you are getting a 2 kilowatt solar panel installed, then its cost will be around Rs 1.20 lakh. But you will get 40 percent subsidy on this from the government. Hence, your cost will come down to Rs 72,000 and you will get a subsidy of Rs 48,000 from the government.

How to apply?