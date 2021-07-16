Want to change mobile number, email ID in LIC policy? Follow these steps

People buy insurance with an aim to secure themselves financially which would help them when facing any type of problem in life. There are several insurance companies providing different types of policies. However, most of the people prefer to take policy in the Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) as it is a government-owned insurance and investment corporation.

People have to give some details like contact details, mobile number, email id and pin etc whey taking a policy from LIC. However, at a time they want to change their contact details as well as they will receive policy update alerts on mobile number and email id. Premium alerts are also available. In such case they can do both online and offline mode.

How to update LIC contact details online:

First of all, visit the official website of LIC www.licindia.in.

Go to the customer services section on the home page and click on the Update Your Contact Details- online option at the bottom.

Click on Update Your Contact Details link.

A new page will open where you will have to give details like name, date of birth, mobile number, email id. Then submit by clicking the declaration option.

Now verify your details where you will be asked to enter the policy number. Then click on Validate Policy Details.

As you click on Validate Policy Details a next page will open in which Request Status Successful will be written. After this, you have to send request.

Soon you will get a call from LIC for verification following which a confirmation mail will be sent to your email.

Finally, your contact details get updated.

How to update LIC contact details offline: