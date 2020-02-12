Valentine’s Day special recipes for your loved ones

New Delhi: Surprise your loved ones with these scpecially curated coktails recipes shared by experts :

Swipe right for love

Ingredients

30ML Tequila

15ML Triple Sec

60ML Rosï¿½ Wine

15ML Fresh lime juice

Method

Combine all ingredients into a shaker and shake over ice for 10-15 Seconds

Fine strain all the ingredients into a coupï¿½ glass

Garnish with a slice of orange

A Certified Mindblower

Ingredients

30ML White Rum

30ML Irish Whiskey

1 sprig of basil

Handful of Strawberries

15ML Lime Juice

Method

Muddle strawberries in a shaker tin

Combine all ingredients into the shaker and shake over ice for 10-15 seconds

Fine strain all the ingredients into an old fashioned glass

Garnish with a strawberry and slice of orange held together with a toothpick

Shared by Bhavya Verma, Assistant Manager F&B, Courtyard by Marriott Bengaluru ORR

Vodka Cranberry

Ingredients

1ï¿½ Parts Absolut Vodka

5 Parts Cranberry Juice

1 Wheel Lime

Ice Cubes

How to mix

Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with a lime wheel.

Smithfield Grocer

Ingredients

ï¿½ bottle of Jameson

1 litre of pomegranate juice

50g of chopped ginger

The zest and juice of 3 limes

50g of sugar

250ml of ginger beer Pomegranate seeds

Sliced limes

How to mix

Combine 1 litre pomegranate juice, 50g chopped ginger, zest and juice of 3 limes and 50g sugar into a blender. Blend everything up and sieve the mixture into a jug. Add ï¿½ bottle Jameson and 250ml ginger beer. Serve in a short glass over ice. Garnish with lime slices and pomegranate seeds.

Monkey 47 Gin Julep

Ingredients

5 cl Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Dry Gin

1 cl simple syrup

15 mint leaves

How to mix

Muddle all ingredients, shake it with ice cubes and double-strain into a silver mug filled with crushed ice. Garnish it with a mint leave.