That’s too much of biryani: said no one ever!
New Delhi: For foodies, biryani is an emotion that one can relate to. This Independence Day, Marriott International has united the flavours and aromas of Biryani from regions across the country under a single menu — celebrating the emotions that come along with Indias most loved dish by introducing 40 variations as a special treat for all Biryani enthusiasts.
Here is how you can recreate some of the most exquisite flavours of Biryani at your home following the recipes of some of Marriott’s leading Chefs, including by Chef Gautam Mehrishi, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel, Chef Soma Sundaram, Courtyard by Marriott Madurai and Chef Rounak Kinger, JW Marriott Kochi.
While Chef Mehrishi shared the first two recipes below, the next two are by Chef Sundaram and Chef Kinger, respectively.
BHATTI DA MURGH BIRYANI
Tripple Cooked on the bone Leg of Hormone Free Chicken in crushed black pepper mix, aromatized long grain rice cooked in Dum, Yoghurt Raita.
Bhatti Da Murgh
Ingredients
Chicken leg and thigh (on the bone) 900 gms
Hung Yogurt 120 gms
Lemon Juice 10 ml.
Garlic Paste 30 gms
Ginger Paste 30 gms
Kashmiri Chilli powder 8-10 gms
Turmeric Powder 8-10 gms
Crushed black Pepper 8-10 gms
Salt to taste
Mustard Oil 150 ml
Chicken stock (reduced and thick) 1 Ltr
Cumin Powder 8-10 gms
Kebab Masala 5-6 gms
Garam Masala 8-10 gms
Fresh cream 25 ml
Fresh coriander sprigs 10-12 nos
Method
Wash and dry pat the chicken thigh and leg and apply the first marinade of salt, ginger, garlic paste and lemon juice. Then keep aside for 20 minutes.
For the final Marinade ï¿½ mix hung curd, Kashmiri red chilli paste, coriander powder, turmeric powder, cumin powder, kebab masala, garam masala, crushed black pepper and mustard oil and place the chicken with the first marinade into the second marinade mixture.
Cook the chicken in two steps. Step I- sear on an open charcoal grill on all sides to seal all the juices, Step II- Cook in the tandoor till 75% done and rest sprinkling with kebab masala, cream and chopped coriander.
BIRYANI RICE
Ingredients
Long grain Basmati Rice 300 gms
Desi Ghee 50 ml
Bay Leaf 3 nos
Star Anise 4 nos
Cloves 4 nos
Salt to taste
Black pepper whole 4 nos
Mace 3 nos
Black and green cardamom 3 nos each
Method
Wash and soak the rice for 30 minutes.
Boil water in a pot with desi ghee, bay leaf, star anise, cloves, salt, black pepper whole, black and green cardamom and mace.
Once the water is boiling add the soaked rice and cook till 75-80 % cooked.
Now strain the rice and assemble the biryani for dum cooking.
GARNISH FOR DUM
Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands
Mint Leaves 1 or 2 nos
Brown Onions 30 gms
Assemble
In a lagan take the cooked chicken add the stock and add the rice from the cooking pot with the help of a strainer and cover completely.
Once the rice is ready to strain add mint leaves, saffron soaked in almond milk and brown onions, close and seal with a lid and kneaded wheat dough. Cook on dum for 12 minutes based on a heavy bottom tava at the base.
For the last 5 minutes cook on high heat to generate steam in the lagan.
After 15 minutes of cooking remove from the heat source and open to serve with a rest time of 5 minutes.
Accompaniment and Garnish
Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands
Mint Leaves 1 or 2 nos
Brown Onions 30 gms
Sliced Almonds 25 gms
Churned yoghurt 100 gms
Roasted Cumin Powder 2-3 gms
Salt as per taste
Method
In a bowl mix the churned yoghurt with salt and roasted cumin powder and garnish with mint leaves and roasted cumin powder.
GULNAR RAAN BIRYANI
Slow-Cooked Hind Leg of Goat in sweet spices, aromatized long grain rice cooked in Dum, Yoghurt Raita.
Gulnar Raan
Ingredients
Hind Leg of Goat 1000 gms
Hung Yogurt 100 gms
Lemon Juice 10 ml.
Garlic Paste 30 gms
Ginger Paste 30 gms
Yellow Chilli powder 8-10 gms
Turmeric Powder 8-10 gms
White Pepper Powder 8-10 gms
Salt to taste
Desi Ghee 150 ml
Mutton stock 3 liters
Royal Cumin 8-10 gms
Green Cardamom Whole 5-6 nos
Paan Ki Jaad (beetel root) 25 gms
Saffron Strands 10-12 nos
Mace Powder 8-10 gms
Brown onion 100 gms
Method
Make insertions on the leg with a sharp knife for the marination to seep in.
For Marinade — Mix yoghurt with yellow chilli powder, lemon juice, garlic and ginger paste, turmeric powder, white pepper, salt, royal cumin, green cardamom, saffron and mace powder and make smooth marination.
Marinate the goat leg overnight, store in the refrigerator.
For cooking, heat a lagan (copper utensil that is wide, thick-walled with a slightly curved thick bottom) add desi ghee and sear the goat leg from all sides, add brown onion and the stock, cover and cook in dum till tender.
After the goat leg is tender cooked remove it from the lagan, strain the cooking juices.
Reduce the cooking juices to half and keep them aside.
BIRYANI RICE
Ingredients
Long grain Basmati Rice 300 gms
Desi Ghee 50 ml
Bay Leaf 3 nos
Star Anise 4 nos
Cloves 4 nos
Salt to taste
Black pepper whole 4 nos
Mace 3 nos
Black and green cardamom 3 nos each
Method
Wash and soak the rice for 30 minutes.
Boil water in a pot with desi ghee, bay leaf, star anise, cloves, salt, black pepper whole, black and green cardamom and mace.
Once the water is boiling add the soaked rice and cook till 75-80 % cooked.
Now strain the rice and assemble the biryani for dum cooking.
GARNISH FOR DUM
Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands
Mint Leaves 1 or 2 nos
Brown Onions 30 gms
Assemble
In the lagan take the cooked raan add the cooked juices and add the rice from the cooking pot with the help of a strainer and cover completely.
Once the rice is ready to strain add mint leaves, saffron soaked in almond milk and brown onions, close and seal with a lid and kneaded whet dough. Cook on dum for 15 minutes based on a heavy bottom tava at the base.
For the last 5 minutes cook on high heat to generate steam in the lagan.
After 15 minutes of cooking remove from the heat source and open to serve with a rest time of 5 minutes.
Accompaniment and Garnish
Saffron soaked in Almond Milk 12 strands
Mint Leaves 1 2 nos
Brown Onions 30 gms
Sliced Almonds 25 gms
Churned yoghurt 100 gms
Roasted Cumin Powder 2-3 gms
Salt as per taste
Method
In a bowl mix the churned yoghurt with salt and roasted cumin powder and garnish with mint leaves and roasted cumin powder.
MADURAI MUTTON BRIYANI
Ingredients
Vegetable Oil 200 ml
Coconut Oil 200 ml
Ghee 100 ml
Bayleaf 3 no
Marathi moggu 3 no
Kalpasi 2gm
Star anise 2 no.
Cinnamon 5 gm
Cardamom 5 no.
Cloves 4 no.
Onion Large 300 gm (thinly sliced)
Shallots 150 gm (grind to paste)
Ginger Garlic Paste 3tbsp
Tomato 150 gm (cubes)
Chilli Powder 3 tbsp.
Coriander Powder 1 tbsp.
Garam Masala Powder 1 tbsp.
Salt to taste
Coriander Leaves 1 bunch (chopped)
Mint Leaves 1 bunch (chopped)
Curd 100ml
Green Chillies 30gm (slit)
Lemon Juice 2 tbsp
Seeraga Samba Rice 750gm
Water 1.25lit
Mutton 1 kg (with bone)
Roast & Grind: Cinnamon – 3 stick, Cardamom – 15, Cloves – 1 tbsp
Method
Take cinnamon, cardamom and cloves in a dry pan and roast it well. Cool it down and make a fine powder. Set aside.
Heat oil and coconut oil in a Briyani pot or a brass hundi.
Add cinnamon, cloves, cardamom, bay leaf, Marathi moggy, kalpasi, star anise and let it crackle.
Add sliced onions saut until golden brown then add pureed shallots and cook well
Add ginger-garlic paste till the raw flavour goes off
Add tomatoes and cook till it gets mushy then add curd, green chillies, lemon juice and mix well.
Add washed mutton and salt and cook well.
Add allspice powder and mix well.
Add 250ml of water and bring it to a boil. Cover with a lid until mutton is cooked softly.
Now add remaining water, coriander leaves and mint leaves and mix well bring it to boil.
Then add soaked Seeraga samba rice (rice to be soaked for 20 min)
Cook on high heat for 10 min and mix well. Rice to be cooked for 75% then remove the biryani pot from the range and keep it on a hot plate
Cover with the lid or silver foil for dum cooking for 15 min.
Turn off the hot plate and leave it for 5 min before opening the foil.
Finish with melted ghee and add chopped coriander and mint
Remove and fluff the rice.
Serve hot with onion raitha and dalcha
POTHI KOZHI BIRYANI
(Serves 10)
Ingredients
Nadan chicken 2000gm
(Country chicken)
Onion 700gm
Ginger 70gm
Garlic 60gm
Green chilli 80gm
Tomato 120gm
Mint leaf 100gm
Coriander leaf 80gm
Cashew nut 70gm
Kish mish 70gm
Rosewater 120ml
Fried onion 150gm
Saffron dissolved in milk
Ghee 340ml
Lime juice 3 lime
Kaima Rice 1200gm washed and strained
For the Biryani Masala Powder
Clove 10gm
Cinnamon 15gm
Green Cardamoms 20 gm
Mace 5gm
Fennel seeds 40 gm
Nutmeg 5gm
Shahi jeera 15gm
Rice for Cooking
Star anise 2gm
Refined oil 160gm
Cardamom 2gm
Cloves 2gm
Cinnamon stick 2gm
Rosewater 2ml
Lime juice 2no
Salt to Taste
Method
For Rice
Heat refined oil in a thick-bottomed pan, crackles whole spices, add the strained/soaked kaima rice and fry for 3 minutes
Add boiled water and simmer until the water evaporates partially. Add lime juice and rose water stir well and cover with a lid and cook for 5 minutes or and until 90% cooked;
For Chicken
Heat ghee in uruli and fry 200gm slice onion until golden brown in color and fry the cashew nuts, raisins keep aside.
Roughly, crush the ginger, garlic and green chili.
Saute the onions, ginger, garlic, green chili until tender, add sliced tomatoes, cook until soft and mashed
Add the meat and cook for half done; Add the powdered masala and chopped mint leaves, mix well and cook till is 80 percent done.
Add lemon juice, mint and coriander leaves, mix well and switch off flame.
Layer the cooked rice over the meat. Add remaining fried onions, fried cashew nuts, raisins and sprinkle with the saffron milk, rose water. Prepare two layers of rice and chicken masala.
Cover the vessel with a lid. In addition, burn some charcoal on a low heat to let rice and masala cook together.
Portion out on the banana leaf, wrap it with a thread, and leave it to cook slowly over charcoal heat. Serve hot with raita and dates pic.