Shocking! Kerala man kicks 6 year old kid in chest for leaning on car, watch video

In a shocking incident a man was seen kicking a six year old boy merely for leaning on the car. The inhuman incident reportedly took place in Kannur of Kerala. Later, the video was posted to Twitter and it went viral.

Twitter user K Surendran posted the video and captioned, “God’s Own County has become the Devil’s Own Land under the Pinarayi Vijayan regime. A six-year-old Rajasthani boy was kicked and manhandled for leaning on a car. This inhuman incident happend in Thalassery, Kannur.

The accused has been identified as Shihshad, a native of Ponniam near Thalassery, reported Indian Express.

As seen in the video, the youngster is approaching to the rear portion of the car and finds that the kid is leaning on the vehicle. Instantly, he kicks in the chest of the kid and drives away. The victim kid then quietly moves away and the man gets back inside his vehicle and drives the car.