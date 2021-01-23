SBI Issues This Important Alert For Debit Card Holders; Check Details

By WCE 3
If you also make money transactions abroad with the debit card of the State Bank of India, then update your PAN card soon. Recently State Bank India has alerted all its customers in this regard. According to the information received, SBI has said that if the debit card wants to continue international transactions without interruption then account holders will have to update their PAN number.

The bank has said that the PAN number can also be updated online. Apart from this, customers of the bank can also get offline by visiting any bank branch.

The State Bank of India recently issued an alert message on Twitter saying that ‘International Transaction is having problems? To enjoy foreign transactions without interruption through SBI Debit Card, update your PAN details in bank records.

Significantly, the country’s largest bank currently has over 40 crore customers. SBI has more than 22 thousand branches across the country. In such a situation, most people use SBI debit card.


This is how to update PAN card

– Log in to SBI Internet Banking, click on the e-service tab.

– PAN registration will be option, open it

– Enter the password and submit, all accounts will appear here

– PAN will not be registered in the account. Click here to register will be mentioned in front of him

– Click on the account in which you want to register PAN

– Next page will open, enter PAN card number here and press submit

– Name, CIF and PAN number will appear on the screen, check it and click on confirm

– On clicking confirm, a high-security password will come on the registered mobile number, enter it and confirm it

– A message will appear on the screen, containing information about your request submission.

– The bank will process the request within 7 days

How to register offline: If you want to get PAN registered through offline mode, then you need to do so at your branch of the bank. After going to the bank, you will get a form, fill it and attach the photocopy of the PAN card and submit it.

(Source: naidunia.com)

