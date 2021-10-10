SBI customers will get Rs 2 lakh for free if do this work immediately

In what can be considered as a piece of good news for the State Bank of India (SBI) customers, the country’s largest public sector bank is offering free Accidental Cover up to Rs 2 lakh. The free Accidental Cover up will be available for all the Jan Dhan account holders who are using RuPay debit cards.

Know how to get 2 lakh free Accidental Cover

According to reports, SBI will decide the amount of insurance based on the period of opening of their Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY) account to the customers. It will give a sum insured of up to Rs 1 lakh on the RuPay PMJDY card which has been issued till August 28, 2018. However, the customers’ whose RuPay cards have been issued after August 28, 2018, will get an accidental cover benefit of up to Rs 2 lakh.

Know who will get the benefit of Accidental Cover

Not all the Jan Dhan account holders will get the benefit of Accidental Death Insurance. Only those Jan Dhan account holders will get the benefit of Accidental Death Insurance who has done any successful financial or non-financial transaction on any channel, both intra or inter bank within 90 days from the date of accident.

How to apply for free Accidental Cover

In order to apply for the free Accidental Cover, you have to, first of all, fill up the claim form and attach original death certificate or certified copy, original or certified copy of the FIR, post mortem report and FSL report, Aadhaar card copy, affidavit of having RuPay card with the cardholder will have to be given on the bank stamp paper.

Required documents for for free Accidental Cover

Insurance claim form.

2. A copy of the death certificate.

3. Aadhar copy of the cardholder and the nominee.

4. Copy of post mortem report with chemical analysis or FSL report if death is due to other cause.

5. Original or certified copy of FIR or Police report giving details of accident.

6. Declaration on behalf of the card issuing bank duly signed by the authorized signatory and bank stamp.

7. In this the contact details along with the name and email id of the bank officer should be given.

All these documents have to be submitted within 90 days. Besides, the name and bank details of the nominee will have to be submitted along with the copy of the passbook.

(Sources: businessleague.in)