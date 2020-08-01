Indian Railway Recruitment: New Vacancies Notified; Even Class 10 Passed Candidates Can Apply

In what can be consider as the best opportunity for the 10th, 12th passed and Graduate Candidates, the Indian Railway has notified new vacancies.

The jobs seekers now can check details about the railway jobs and apply on or before August 22, 2020.

Job detail:

Railway Zone: Western Railway

Name of the Post: Junior Technical Assistant – 41 Posts

Last Date of Application: August 22, 2020

The interested candidates can click on the link to go through the official notification to get more information about the recruitment. (https://wr.indianrailways.gov.in)

There are a total of 17 RRB/RRC zones such as Central Railway (CR), East Central Railway (ECR), East Coast Railway (ECR), Eastern Railway (ER), Metro Railway Kolkata (MRK), North Central Railway (NCR), North Eastern Railway (NER), North Western Railway (NWR), Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR), Northern RailwayS (NR), South Central Railway (SCR), South East Central Railway (SECR), South Eastern Railway (SER), South Western Railway (SWR), Southern Railway (SR), West Central Railway(WCR) and Western Railway (WR).

The applicants can also visit the following zonal websites for RRB Latest Jobs 2020-21: