Follow these easy steps to check your pension status on EPFO Portal

People save money for their use in the future. There are different ways and means to save your hard-earned money. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is one of the best options for you to save your money. The statutory social security body of the Indian government gives pensions to subscribers.
As everything is done online these days, the EPFO also has launched a special website using which the subscribers can check their pension status online.
Here are the simple steps by following which one can easily check the pension status on EPFO portal:
- Open the official website of EPFO (epfindia.gov.in).
- Now go to the ‘Online Services’ option on the EPFO homepage.
- Soon you will get several options on your computer. Click on the ‘Pensioners’ Portal’ option.
- As you click on the ‘Pensioners’ Portal’ option, you will be directed to a new page ‘Welcome to Pensioners’ Portal’.
- Select ‘Know Your Pension Status’ option on the left side of the panel.
- Find and pick your office location under the ‘Issued Office’ dropdown menu.
- Now enter your Office ID, PPO No and then click on ‘get status’ option.
- As you enter the details, you will find your pension status on the window that will open on the screen.