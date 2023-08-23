Follow these easy steps to check EPF passbook through UMANG App

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is a statuary body which assists Central Board in administering compulsory contributory Provident Fund Scheme, Pension Scheme and Insurance Scheme for the workforce engaged in the organised sector in India.

Reading the signs of the time, the EPFO has made different services available on the UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance) App with the aim to help the the EPFO members.

The EPFO users can check their PF (Provident Fund) balance, raise claim, apply for Universal Account Number (UAN), check claim status, apply for Jeevan Pramaan certificate and other services using this app. This means that they can check their EPF passbook on UMANG App, this was informed by EPFO.

The EPFO on its microblogging page ‘X’ (formerly known as Twitter) said that “View your EPF passbook on UMANG App with these easy steps…,” while sharing the tips in two images (written in Hindi and English)

Follow these easy steps to check the EPF passbook on UMANG App: