Denied MBBS admission once, Ganesh Baraiya fights all odds to become doctor

Many a times, we come across stories of some people that leave us significantly surprised, and completely inspired. In a similar case, Ahmedabad based Ganesh Baraiya’s case, is sure to leave everyone motivated.

Ganesh Baraiya, a 22-year-old, holds an MBBS degree and is currently pursuing his internship at a medical college in his city.

‘What is the inspirational element in this?’ Many might ask.

The answer would be his back story until he achieved all that he has today. Baraiya is about three feet in height and weighs nothing more than 18 kgs. His height makes it difficult for him to attend a patient lying in bed.

If that is not all, a locomotive disability affects roughly about 72 percent of his body.

The beginning of Ganesh Baraiya’s story traces back to Gorkhi village in Bhavnagar district, from where he hails. From what we know, it was Baraiya’s mother Devuben who instilled the desire to pursue medical in him. Ganesh’s father is a farmer. Ganesh has eight siblings, including seven sisters, who have not studied beyond class 10. That makes him the first one in his family to attend college.

The real-life roller coaster ride began for Baraiya in 2018 when he was denied admission to pursue MBBS by the Gujarat Government. This was due to the doubt on their ability to cope with the demands of the course. Despite holding 87 percent in boards and 233 marks in NEET, he was denied admission to a medical school.

Speaking to a leading daily, Baraiya said, “I had decided to become a doctor in Class 9 at Nilkanth Vidyapith.” The school principal and other authorities helped him a lot during his struggles. Baraiya’s legal case was taken to the apex court.

The Supreme Court then ruled in favour of Ganesh, citing the 2016 Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act. The court also asked the state government to grant him admission.

Ganesh Baraiya has been doing exceptionally in his medical career, ever since. The Dean of Bhavnagar Medical College Dr Hemant Mehta recalls, “He would sit in the front and engage enthusiastically in class. He had the unwavering support of his classmates.”

Adding on, Dr Mehta also said, “Ganesh Baraiya now qualifies to compete for the title of ‘shortest doctor in the world.’”