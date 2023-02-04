Dearness Allowance Hike: Central govt to increase DA before Holi!

Dearness Allowance/DA Hike: If reports are to be believed, the Central government employees and pensioners may get the gift of dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) before Holi 2023.

According to reports, the central government may not delay in increasing the DA and DR as it is already under pressure for not giving 18 months’ DA to the employees and pensioners.

As the government has frozen the DA due to COVID pandemic, several associations such as the National Council (JCM), National Federation of Indian Railway Men (NFIR), All India Railway Men’s Federation (AIRF), All India Retired Railway Men’s Federation (AIRRF), JCOs/OR Veterans Association (JAVA), Bhartiya Railway Karamchari Union (BRKU), Bhartiya Pension Manch, National Ex-Servicemen Coordination Committee and Veteran Association, etc have urged the Modi-led government to release the same at the earliest possible time.

If the government allows Dearness Allowance hike by 4 per cent, then the DA/DR of 47 lakh central government employees and 63 lakh pensioners will increase to 41 per cent from 38 per cent.

Earlier in September last year, the Union Cabinet had approved the decision to increase the DA to 38 per cent from of 34 per cent.

As per the rules of the central government, the dearness allowance and dearness relief increased on January 1 and July 1 every year. However, there has been a delay of a few months in releasing these allowances. The hike in DA which was to take place in July last year was announced at the end of September.

