Central Bank of India Recruitment 2022: Good News, All Graduates Can Apply

Central Bank of India, one of the oldest and largest nationalised commercial banks in India is recruiting for Rural Self Employing Training Institute in Dhule for the year 2022.

The details of the post as well as the eligibility criteria are mentioned below.

Job Profile:

Office Assistant at R-SETI (on annual contract basis)

Work includes assisting the Director and faculty in functioning of the institute, maintaining accounts, vouchers, books and registers, updating data, periodicals and reports, and similar other activities of the center.

Last date to receive application:

30th August 2022

Date of interview:

To be decided after receiving application

Eligibility criteria:

Qualification:

Graduate viz. BSW/BA/B.Com with computer knowledge, experience with basic accounts and book keeping is desired.

Age :

Between 18-35 years, with sound health.

Other requirements :

Should be well conversant with the local language. Should be resident of the same (preferably Dhule District) or nearby district/residing at the head quarter of RSETI Dhule center

Period of engagement:

The candidate shall be appointed on Contract basis for a period of one year. Renewal of contract may be considered at the sole discretion of Society/Trust and subject to satisfactory performance.

Pay scale:

Rs. 12000 per month. The contract amount shall be fixed at Rs.12000/- per month. No other allowance/benefit/payment/facility will be provided.

Selection procedure:

The eligible candidates will be called for personal interview and the decision of the Society/ Trust will be final.

Submission of application:

Eligible candidates have to submit their applications in the given format (Annexure-A). Last date for receipt of application is 30th August 2022.

No applications shall be entertained beyond the stipulated date. Incomplete applications will be rejected.

Address the application, super scribing:

“Application for the post of Office Assistant at R-Seti – Dhule on contract” to ‘Regional Manager, Central Bank of India, Regional Office, P-63, Near Glenmark Company, MIDC Satpur, Nashik- 422007’.