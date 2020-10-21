Bhubaneswar: Institute of Life Sciences (ILS), Bhubaneswar, an autonomous institute of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, Government of India invites applications from Indian Nationals to join in the following position.

Name of position: Senior Research Fellow (01 position)

Project title: DBT Funded project “Development of protein hydrogels for targeted drug delivery”

Fellowship: Rs. 35000/- + [email protected]%

Educational Qualification: Masters in Chemistry, Biotechnology or Allied branches and having secured 60% aggregate marks (50% for OBC/ ST/ SC) with 2 years of research experience are eligible to apply. Preference will be given to candidates having NET-JRF/ NET-LS/ GATE qualification. For non-NET/GATE candidates, guidelines stipulated by DST will be applicable.

Age: The upper age limit of the candidate should be below 32 years as of the last date of receipt of application. Age relaxation will be given to the candidates as per Govt. of India rules.

Selection Procedure: Selection will be carried out through application screening, followed by an interview process.

How to Apply: Interested/eligible candidates may download the application form from the institute website (www.ils.res.in) and apply along with self-attested copies of mark sheets, certificates and experience details to “The Director, Institute of Life Sciences, Nalco Square, Bhubaneswar-751023”.

Superscribe the envelope with “Advt. no. / Date & Application for the position of Senior Research Fellow” No TA/DA will be paid for attending the interview. The decision of the Director regarding the selection of candidates will be final and no further correspondence will be entertained in this regard.

Last date for receiving an application: 10.11.2020

Date of display of shortlisted candidates on the ILS website: 13.11.2020

Date & time of interview: will be notified on the website

Note: All communication will be through e-mail. No separate call letter will be issued to the candidates.

