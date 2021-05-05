AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021: Vacancies Available For Various Faculty Post; Apply Now

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited application for the recruitment to the posts of Group A Faculty/professor post in various departments of AIIMS Mangala Giri, Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply for the AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 through the online mode on Official website of AIIMS that is aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in on or before 16th May 2021.

Important Dates

Last date for submission of online application: May 16, 2021

Vacancy Details

Professor – 29 Posts

Additional Professor – 18 Posts

Associate Professor – 27 Posts

Assistant Professor – 45 Posts

Salary Details

Professor – Level 14A (168900 – 220400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,68,900/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Additional Professor- Level 13A2 (148200 – 211400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,48,200/-per month and other allowances as admissible.

Associate Professor – Level 13A1 (138300 – 209200) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,38,300/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Assistant Professor- Level 12 (101500 – 167400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,01,500/- per month and other allowances as admissible.

Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021

Educational Qualification:

Professor – The candidates should have the medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; or

A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject and M.Ch. for surgical Superspecialities and D.M. for Medical Super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.

Qualification for Non-Medical Candidates

Master’s degree in the concerned speciality as under: –

Anatomy -M.Sc. (Human Anatomy)

Physiology -M.Sc. (Medical Physiology / Physiology)

Biochemistry -M.Sc. (Medical Biochemistry / Biochemistry)

Pharmacology -M.Sc. (Medical Pharmacology / Pharmacology)

A doctorate degree of recognized university in the concerned discipline/ subject.

Age Limit

Professor/Additional Assistant Professor – 58 years

Associate Professor /Assistant Professor – 50 years

How to apply for AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the professor posts through online mode on or before 16th May 2021. After submitting application, candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.

Important Links:

Official Notification PDF

Online Application

Registration/login Page

Official Website