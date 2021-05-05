All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has invited application for the recruitment to the posts of Group A Faculty/professor post in various departments of AIIMS Mangala Giri, Andhra Pradesh.
Candidates holding the required qualification and experience can apply for the AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021 through the online mode on Official website of AIIMS that is aiimsmangalagiri.edu.in on or before 16th May 2021.
Important Dates
- Last date for submission of online application: May 16, 2021
Vacancy Details
- Professor – 29 Posts
- Additional Professor – 18 Posts
- Associate Professor – 27 Posts
- Assistant Professor – 45 Posts
Salary Details
- Professor – Level 14A (168900 – 220400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,68,900/- per month and other allowances as admissible.
- Additional Professor- Level 13A2 (148200 – 211400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,48,200/-per month and other allowances as admissible.
- Associate Professor – Level 13A1 (138300 – 209200) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,38,300/- per month and other allowances as admissible.
- Assistant Professor- Level 12 (101500 – 167400) as per 7thCPC with minimum pay Rs.1,01,500/- per month and other allowances as admissible.
Eligibility Criteria for AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021
Educational Qualification:
Professor – The candidates should have the medical Qualification included in the I or II schedule or part II of the third schedule to the Indian Medical Council Act of 1956; or
A postgraduate qualification e.g. MD/MS or a recognized qualification equivalent thereto in the respective discipline/subject and M.Ch. for surgical Superspecialities and D.M. for Medical Super specialities (2 years or 3 years or 5 years recognized course) or a qualification recognized equivalent thereto.
Qualification for Non-Medical Candidates
- Master’s degree in the concerned speciality as under: –
- Anatomy -M.Sc. (Human Anatomy)
- Physiology -M.Sc. (Medical Physiology / Physiology)
- Biochemistry -M.Sc. (Medical Biochemistry / Biochemistry)
- Pharmacology -M.Sc. (Medical Pharmacology / Pharmacology)
- A doctorate degree of recognized university in the concerned discipline/ subject.
Age Limit
- Professor/Additional Assistant Professor – 58 years
- Associate Professor /Assistant Professor – 50 years
How to apply for AIIMS Group A Recruitment 2021
Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the professor posts through online mode on or before 16th May 2021. After submitting application, candidates are advised to take a printout for future reference.
