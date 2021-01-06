7th Pay Commission: Central Govt Employees Likely To Get 4 Per Cent Hike In Dearness Allowance From This Month

Good news for the Central government employees as they are likely to get hike in their salary from January, 2021. As per reports, the government employees are likely to get 4 per cent hike in their Dearness Allowance (DA) from this month onwards in accordance with the accepted formula which is based on the 7th Central Pay Commission.

It also expected that the government employees will get their long-pending due early and they do not have to wait till June like before.

Earlier, in March 2020, the Union Cabinet had approved to release an additional instalment of DA for the central government employees as per the formula based on 7th Pay Commission. And it also mentioned that Dearness Relief (DR) will be released for pensioners from January 2020 .

The Ministry of Finance informed that there will be an increase of 4 per cent over the existing rate of 17 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for the price rise.

However, they have fixed the combined impact on the exchequer on account of both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at Rs 12,510.04 crore per annum and Rs 14,595.04 crore in Financial Year 2020-21 (for a period of 14 months from January, 2020 to February, 2021) respectively.

At least 48.34 lakh Central Government employees and 65.26 lakh pensioners will be benefitted with this move by the Central government.

Adding further, the government has also extended the disability compensation to all serving central government employees who get disabled in the line of duty and are retained in service in spite of such disablement. Union Minister Jitendra Singh made an announcement in this regard on Friday.

This move will particularly provide a huge relief to young central armed police force (CAPF), personnel of CRPF, BSF, CISF, etc.